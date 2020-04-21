Lucas Capital Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.9% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

