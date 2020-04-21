Lucas Capital Management Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lucas Capital Management reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.60. 10,827,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.