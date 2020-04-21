Lucas Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lucas Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 14,000,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

