Lucas Capital Management Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lucas Capital Management reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,551,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,354,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

