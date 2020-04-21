LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. 2,965,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.76.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

