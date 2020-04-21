Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.07, approximately 17,855,482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 38,119,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.
In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.