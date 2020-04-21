Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.07, approximately 17,855,482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 38,119,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

