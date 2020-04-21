Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

