Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stake Trimmed by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,123 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

MPC traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.