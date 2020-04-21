Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,532. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

