Mark A. Goldfarb Buys 5,530 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Cfra reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

