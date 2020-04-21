Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 19,543 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

