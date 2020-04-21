Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,630 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $73.28. 6,630,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.