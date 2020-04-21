Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $102.93. 449,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5326 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

