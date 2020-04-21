Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 941,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

