Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.28. 2,699,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,621. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

