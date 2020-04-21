Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90.

