Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

