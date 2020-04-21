Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $23,792,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.85. 1,172,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

