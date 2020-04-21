Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 849.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VB traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

