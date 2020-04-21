Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,394. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

