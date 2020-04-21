Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.79. 2,562,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $160.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

