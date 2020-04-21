Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,677. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

