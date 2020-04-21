MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.86.

Shares of MKTX traded down $20.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.49. 230,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.61 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

