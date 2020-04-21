Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 2.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

