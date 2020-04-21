Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.08. 3,151,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.22 and its 200 day moving average is $300.60. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.