Marketfield Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.18. 26,397,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,784,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.