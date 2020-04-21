Marketfield Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.61. 4,144,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

