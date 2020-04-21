Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

DE traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.