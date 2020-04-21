Marketfield Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

