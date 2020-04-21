Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 184.07 ($2.42).

LON MKS traded down GBX 6.78 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 91.04 ($1.20). 11,436,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

