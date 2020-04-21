Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,451 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

NYSE:BNS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 1,584,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,508. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.