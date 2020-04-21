Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 79,231 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Unilever accounts for 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,796. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

