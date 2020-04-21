Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 11,434,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

