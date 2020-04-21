Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 45,603 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.