Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after buying an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,579 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of VF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,398. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

