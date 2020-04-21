Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,969. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

