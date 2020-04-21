Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

