Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

