Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 313,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $84.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.