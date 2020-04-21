Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,780. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

