Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 3.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.75. 2,671,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.