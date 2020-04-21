Martin Capital Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. 1,614,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.