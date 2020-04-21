Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,507 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 2,862,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

