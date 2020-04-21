Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after buying an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,783,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.