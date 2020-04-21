Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

