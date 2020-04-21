Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,991 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,991 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 67.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 2,779,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

