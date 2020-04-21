Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 38,126 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 85.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

