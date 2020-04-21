Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $242.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target upped by Nomura Securities from $218.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,245. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $248.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.