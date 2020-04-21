Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $69.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective boosted by Nomura Securities from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masonite International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of DOOR traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Masonite International by 149.3% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

