MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Trimmed by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,789 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.32% of MasTec worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,987. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

